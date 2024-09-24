Taco Bell Adds New Hot Sauce Packet to its Lineup

Taco Bell’s iconic sauce packet lineup welcomes an exciting new limited time addition in a first-of-its-kind sauce packet partnership for the brand: Reimagining Omar Apollo’s family Disha Hot™ Hot Sauce for fans nationwide.

Starting Thursday, September 26, fans will be able to order Disha Hot Hot Sauce Packets and the limited-edition Disha Hot™ Discovery Box, while supplies last, with Taco Bell Rewards Members getting early access starting Tuesday, September 24*.

The Disha Hot Hot Sauce packs a rich, smoky balance of heat and flavor in every drop – see how Omar and his mom make their family’s version of the sauce in Taco Bell’s test kitchen video here.

Lucky Rewards Members can grab a special Taco Bell X Disha Hot liquid-infused vinyl variant of Omar’s new album “God Said No” available through the Taco Bell app’s Tuesday Drop on September 24th at 2 pm PST.**

Source: Taco Bell

