5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Sept. 24

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date China Wok 75 2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/17/2024 La Siesta 78 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/23/2024 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 80 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/18/2024 Taco Bell #20818 90 155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/20/2024 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE 92 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 9/20/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

