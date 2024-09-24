5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Sept. 24

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
11

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
China Wok752327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/17/2024
La Siesta781111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/23/2024
Chago's Mexican Restaurant80579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/18/2024
Taco Bell #2081890155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/20/2024
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE92165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up9/20/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR