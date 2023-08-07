Summer Carnival Returning to La Vergne

A fan-favorite in La Vergne is returning later this month!

The Summer Carnival, hosted by La Vergne Parks and Recreation and Crescent City Amusements, will be set up at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from August 24 – 26. The Summer Carnival is open from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from Noon – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The carnival will have classic foods like hot dogs, funnel cakes, cheese curds, candied apples, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. They will also bring all their functional and available midway rides like the carousel, Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl, and swing.

Armbands are available for unlimited rides and cost $25. Armbands are only good for one use and restricted to two sessions, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Armbands are not accepted from Noon – 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Please note that if you start using an armband at 3:00 p.m. it will only be valid until the end of the first session (5:00 p.m.).

Anyone with questions is welcome to contact La Vergne Parks and Recreation at (615) 793-3224.