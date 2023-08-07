UT Men’s Basketball Offense Erupts in Exhibition Win in Italy

FLORENCE, Italy — Fueled by an explosive offensive attack, the Tennessee basketball team posted its second win over the Lithuanian U21 National Team in as many days Saturday, collecting a 116-90 victory at Palacoverciano.

The Volunteers improved to 2-0 during their three-game exhibition tour of Italy after previously defeating the Lithuanian squad, 97-57, on Friday.

Saturday saw the Big Orange shoot .488 as a team, including a .432 clip from 3-point range. Tennessee drained 16 triples, with Santiago Vescovi going 5-for-7 from long range and Dalton Knecht shooting 4-for-7.

FINAL Tennessee • 116

Lithuania U21 • 90 closing out our Tour of Italy on Monday vs. Stella Azzurra in Rome watch on @FloHoops pic.twitter.com/JKG2gFWjnA — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) August 5, 2023

Vescovi and Knecht shared the team lead with 19 points apiece, while forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka each scored 16. Aidoo added a team-high 11 rebounds to log a double-double, and Awaka’s night was highlighted by a perfect shooting performance—5-for-5 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Tennessee departs Florence Sunday morning, traveling to Rome via train. On Monday, the Vols conclude their summer exhibition schedule against Rome-based professional team A.S. Stella Azzurra at Stella Azzurra Basketball Academy. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. local / 1:30 p.m. ET, and fans can access a live video stream of the game by purchasing a one-month subscription to FloHoops

Source: UT Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS