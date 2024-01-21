Subway Reveals Collection of Footlong Cookies, Churros and Pretzels

Subway ® announced a big menu update with the debut of Sidekicks, a collection of three new footlong snacks available only at Subway restaurants nationwide on January 22, 2024 Subway Sidekicks give fans more of what they love about Subway as the perfect pairing for their favorite footlong, or as a sweet and savory snack any time of day.

To take snacking to new lengths, Subway’s culinary team joined forces with Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s to create a craveworthy new twist on their classic snacks. Subway also spent a year perfecting the recipe for its Footlong Cookie to complete this irresistible new addition to Subway’s menu that’s big on size, taste and value:

A new Cinnabon Footlong Churro for $2, is baked to perfection, served warm and topped with Cinnabon’s world-famous Makara® cinnamon and sugar.*

The Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel for $3, reimagines Auntie Anne’s buttery and salty classic, served with a side of Subway’s Honey Mustard that takes each bite to another level.*

The Footlong Cookie for $5*, is back nationwide and better than ever after popping up in select restaurants on National Cookie Day in 2022 and 2023 – it’s thick, gooey and packed with chocolate chips.*

“The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong,” said Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America. “This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can’t get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story.”

Subway’s multiyear transformation journey began in 2021 with an overhaul of its pantry of ingredients and continued to crescendo with significant changes to its entire guest experience, whether dining in or ordering online. While previous menu and experience updates have been focused on Subway’s signature sandwiches, Sidekicks puts a deserved spotlight on the rest of Subway’s menu.

“We’re excited to team up with Subway to bring guests the fun and flavor of two of our iconic brands – Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s,” said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at Focus Brands. “These fan-favorite snacks will delight guests in new, craveable ways.”

To learn more about Sidekicks and to place an order for pickup or delivery, visit Subway.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News