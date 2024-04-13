Studio Tenn Announces Rockin’ Retro 15th Season

Studio Tenn is celebrating 15 seasons of world-class, professional theatre productions with an exhilarating “Rockin’ Retro” 2024-25 season at Turner Theater in the Factory at Franklin, bookended by two award-winning musicals.

The season lineup was unveiled to more than 300 attendees at Studio Tenn’s annual “One Night Only” fundraiser at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, April 6.

Season tickets go on sale Monday, April 15, and include five productions between October 2024 and May 2025. The season opens with “Little Shop of Horrors” on October 10, just in time for Halloween, followed by “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” a holiday-themed sequel with the same cast as last year’s sold-out production. As the calendar turns to 2025, next in the lineup are “Crimes of the Heart” and “The Play That Goes Wrong,” with the season concluding with the hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”

“We are immensely proud to mark our 15th season with a lineup that embodies our mission to entertain audiences with high-level productions and push artistic boundaries in Middle Tennessee,” said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director.

To mark its milestone season, Studio Tenn will welcome its founders Matt Logan and Jake Speck. Logan will direct and design “The Play That Goes Wrong,” and Speck, who starred in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway, will direct Studio Tenn’s production of the musical.

“This season is truly a testament to the support of our community and the dedication of our talented team. We invite everyone to grab a seat as we embark on a thrilling new season at Turner Theater!” said Cassidy.

Season ticket packages for Studio Tenn’s 15th season will be available to the public starting April 15, 2024, via studiotenn.org, at the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200.

Add-ons and special events – similar to the company’s surprise performance by “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander in 2023, as well as One Night Only – will be announced throughout the year, with Studio Tenn season ticket holders given the first opportunity to purchase tickets.

Little Shop of Horrors (October 10-27, 2024)

Studio Tenn’s 15th Season opens with this affectionate spoof on 1960s sci-fi movies about a twisted tale of botanical bloodlust. On the dangerous and downtrodden streets of Skid Row, Seymour, a struggling floral assistant, becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” — named after his coworker crush — grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore. As Audrey II’s insatiable hunger grows, Seymour’s world crumbles under the weight of the plant’s sinister plan for global domination.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s man-eating musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” weaves together a tale of love, greed and monstrous desires that will leave you laughing, screaming and rethinking your gardening plans.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (December 5-22, 2024)

After a sold-out and triumphant run in Studio Tenn’s 2023-24 Season, the Million Dollar Quartet is back, this time to ring in the holiday season! Set on the same evening of December 4, 1956, the story seamlessly continues from right where the music legends left off. Not only did they capture some of their greatest hits that night, but they also recorded beloved sounds of the season and chart-topping Christmas tracks. Last year’s cast returns to the Turner Theater stage, including Jefferson McDonald as Jerry Lee Lewis, Christopher Wren as Carl Perkins, Cole as Elvis Presley, Moot Davis as Sam Phillips and Emma Rose Williamson as Dyanne. Gregg Hammer will step into the shoes of Johnny Cash.

Spend another magical night with these incredible musical personalities and create unforgettable new holiday memories. Nostalgic holiday hits include “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and more.

Crimes of the Heart (January 30-February 9, 2025)

Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a deeply touching and funny story about three eccentric sisters from a small Southern town shaken by scandal. Meg’s career is a wreck, Lenny is celebrating her birthday alone, and Babe has just been accused of shooting her husband. While they’ve always made waves in their small Mississippi town, they must now come together to face their troubling past in order to embrace their future. With equal parts heartache and hilarity, “Crimes of the Heart” celebrates the importance of being true to yourself and the love and support that can only come from your family.

The Play That Goes Wrong (March 6-23, 2025)

Hysterical and surprising, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a play-within-a-play that follows the calamitous misadventures of the Cornley University Drama Society as they attempt to stage their production of a 1920s whodunnit called “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” It doesn’t take long for things to go from bad to utterly disastrous with madcap mishaps— cue doors sticking, set decor coming apart, floors collapsing, an unconscious leading lady and actors being manhandled off stage. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this global phenomenon is sure to leave you aching with side-splitting laughter. As the world literally falls in on itself, will the actors make it to the final curtain call in one piece?

Jersey Boys (May 1-18, 2025)

Studio Tenn’s 15th Season closes with “Jersey Boys,” taking you on a thrilling journey through the captivating rise, turbulent fall and triumphant comeback of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, weaving a tale of friendship, loyalty and the pursuit of the American Dream against the backdrop of their legendary music. From the streets of New Jersey to the heights of international stardom, this Tony Award-winning musical delivers a high-octane fusion of unforgettable tunes, dynamic performances and gripping storytelling that will leave you singing along and cheering for more.

“Jersey Boys” features the legendary top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).”