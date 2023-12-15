Students Excel at MTSU Chemistry Scholarship Tournament

December 12, 2023 – Students across Middle Tennessee competed in the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Chemistry Scholarship Tournament on November 4, and three WCS students walked away with a monetary prize.

Ravenwood High’s Sophie McAtee placed first in the competition, which earned her a $2,000 scholarship and $500 cash prize. Page High’s Evan Ingmire placed second, winning him a $1,500 scholarship and $300 cash. Jackson Stinson, from Summit High, placed third and won a $1,000 scholarship and $100 in cash.

“Sophie is truly one of the most well-rounded people I know,” said RHS teacher Avrill Buerstetta. “I have watched her successfully take on leadership roles in the Science Olympiad, Science Bowl and Chemistry Olympiad. She takes every opportunity to learn from her mistakes, and she is always genuinely happy when she is successful. Her smile shows that.”

At the tournament, students took a chemistry exam that covered topics typically seen in the first year of high school chemistry. Students also had the opportunity to tour the MTSU science building and research labs and speak with current students and faculty.

Source: WCS InFocus

