McPherson Earns Officer of the Year Honors From Exchange Club of Rutherford County

Sheriff’s Detective Amanda McPherson earned the Rutherford County Sheriff’s “Officer of the Year” award from the Exchange Club of Rutherford County this week.

McPherson has become an integral part of the Criminal Investigations Division since joining in 2020. She has worked on numerous domestic violence cases, multiple types of crimes against children and violent crimes.

McPherson conducted several critical investigations during the past year.

She investigated an attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault case resulting in indictments in September.

McPherson launched an investigation into a rape case involving a teenaged girl and a stable owner in October 2022. Through an extensive investigation, she charged the suspect in September with multiple rape counts of rape, sexual battery by an authority figure, bribery of a witness and stalking.

The detective found temporary relief for more than 20 horses at the stable in various states of malnutrition and some that needed veterinary assistance.

Another investigation led to arresting a Blackman High School wrestling coach for multiple charges of sexual contact and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape charges.

She was the lead detective when an inmate walked away from an outside work detail in March. McPherson used multiple sources of intelligence and social media to direct the manhunt and return him to custody safely within an hour. She charged him with escape.

Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said McPherson is willing to help with any investigation. She is a team player and a tireless worker. She has continued her education through multiple schools and multiple disciplines in law enforcement.

“She is extremely deserving of the honor to be named the 2023 Exchange Club of Rutherford County Officer of the Year,” Craig said.