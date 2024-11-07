Starbucks Holiday Menu Returns with Festive New Refreshers & Food

Celebrate the season’s arrival at Starbucks, where beloved holiday traditions return on November 7. The classic Peppermint Mocha leads a festive lineup of signature espresso beverages, including the indulgent Caramel Brulée Latte and the warmly spiced Chestnut Praline Latte.

Adding a fresh twist to the holiday menu, Starbucks unveils its new Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers collection. The seasonal celebration continues with an array of holiday pastries and cherished coffee blends – from the rich Thanksgiving Blend to the comforting Christmas and Holiday Blends, all served in the iconic holiday cups that signal winter’s most magical moments have arrived.

For the first time, a trio of Starbucks Refreshers join the holiday menu featuring a delicious combination of sweet orange and warm spices to complement the crisp cranberry taste.

The New Cran-Merry Orange Refresher captures the essence of the season with flavors of sweet orange, tart cranberry and warm spices, including notes of cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg, shaken with ice, water and real cranberries.

The New Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher combines the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher shaken with ice, lemonade and real cranberries.

The New Cran-Merry Drink features the Cran-Merry Refresher with creamy coconutmilk poured over ice and real cranberries.

Like all Starbucks Refreshers, Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers are infused with green coffee extract from unroasted arabica coffee beans.

A holiday favorite for more than 20 years, the iconic Peppermint Mocha is back, featuring Starbucks Signature Espresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, and topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino® blended beverage.

The rich flavor and caramelly sweetness of Starbucks Signature Espresso shines in the Caramel Brulée Latte as it combines with steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée topping. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

