Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Downtown After 5 – Holiday Edition
Friday, November 8, 5pm – 8pm
S Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples as you shop local. This festive holiday event is full of hot chocolate, small bites, trunk shows, and lots of shopping fun. Some stores will offer demos, holiday gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and limited-time specials. Grab food or purchase a gift card from a variety of eateries around Main Street and don’t forget to ask about holiday pickup and/or catering services.
2Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
Friday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 9, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 10, 2 p.m.
110 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, and “Natural Woman”, this musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Find tickets here
3Pecan Festival
Saturday, November 9, 11 am – 9 pm
3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Come out to Williamson Family Farm for their annual Pecan Festival, where a day full of excitement and enjoyment awaits you! Whether you’re a food lover, music enthusiast, or craft aficionado, there’s something for everyone. There will be delicious food trucks great music, unique craft vendors, fall-themed activities, fun hay rides, and pecan-related games.
4Build-A-Blossom
Friday, November 8, 2pm – 3pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
When we look at flowers, we usually only see the petals, stems, and leaves – But there’s so much more! Join those at Wilderness Station in learning the anatomy of a flower by building your own using pipe cleaners, felt, and paper! Register here.
5Christmas Open House
Saturday, November 9, 10am – 8pm
Painted Tree
552 N Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Kick off the holiday season at Painted Tree’s Christmas Open House! Explore aisles upon aisles of beautifully decorated shops featuring holiday gifts, decor, fashion, and more while enjoying festive treats, amazing sales, and live music!
