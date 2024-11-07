Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Friday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, 2 p.m.

110 W College Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, and “Natural Woman”, this musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Find tickets here