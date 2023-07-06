Sounds Beat Clippers in a 15-14 Slugfest

NASHVILLE – Tyrone Taylor scored the game-winning run, bolting from third on Abraham Toro’s infield popup that somehow dropped as the Nashville Sounds (46-35, 6-2) won 15-14 over the Columbus Clippers (38-44, 5-3) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. It was Nashville’s eighth walk-off win of the season and quite possibly the most bizarre triumph in franchise history.

Post-Game Notes

In three rehab starts, Jason Alexander is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA (15.0 IP/3 ER).

Since joining the team on MLB rehab on June 29, Tyrone Taylor is batting .286 (6-for-21) with a double, three homers, seven RBI and three walks in five games.

The Sounds scored at least one run in eight of nine innings, capped off by a four-run ninth.

