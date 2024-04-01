SONIC Serves Up New OREO Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae and Blast

What happens when AMERICA’S DRIVE-IN® and AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE® combine forces? You get the latest must-have OREO® masterpieces from SONIC® Drive-In: the OREO Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae and Blast. Available for a limited time beginning April 1, guests can get the scoop on this decadent OREO cheesecake experience at SONIC locations nationwide.

Creamy and oh-so delicious, the OREO Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae and Blast are perfect for cheesecake lovers. The OREO Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae layers OREO cookie pieces on top of a classic vanilla soft serve base, while the blast features vanilla soft serve with cheesecake flavoring and OREO cookie pieces mixed in. The best part? Both the Sundae and Blast are topped off with a big scoop of OREO cheesecake, taking these delightful treats to a whole new level. The OREO Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae starts at $3.99, while the Blast starts at $4.99 for a medium*.

The OREO Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae and Blast are available from April through June 2, at participating locations while supplies last.

Source: Inspire Brands

