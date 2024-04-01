Titans Acquire Chiefs Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed Via Trade

NASHVILLE – March 29, 2024 – The Titans have added one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks in L’Jarius Sneed.

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon said Sneed’s addition is “huge” for the defense while discussing the team’s diligence in getting the deal done.

On Friday, the Titans and Chiefs officially agreed to terms on a trade that sends Sneed to Tennessee.

The compensation: Kansas City is trading Sneed to the Titans in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of 2024 seventh-round picks (Titans get pick 252, Chiefs get pick 221). Sneed is getting a new multi-year contract with the Titans.

It’s just the latest in a series of big acquisitions for the Titans in recent weeks.

Sneed, 27, has started 57 regular season games over the past four seasons, and he’s recorded 10 interceptions, 6.5 sacks, and 40 passes defensed. Sneed has also been a key performer in playoff games with the Chiefs. It was Sneed who punched the ball from the grasp of Ravens receiver Zay Flowers right before he crossed the goal-line in the AFC Championship Game back in January, a key play in Kansas City’s win.

Sneed, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is one of only two NFL players (Harrison Smith, Minnesota) over the last four years to register at least 10 interceptions and 6.5 sacks. His 25 passes defensed over the last two seasons rank 11th in the NFL. He also brings 13 games of postseason experience to the Titans..

A 2020 fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Sneed had been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, even before the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on him earlier this month to avoid losing him in free agency.

The Titans stayed in the conversation for Sneed, and worked out a trade that was widely reported last Friday.

The two sides finally made it official today.

Earlier in free agency the Titans added running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, center Lloyd Cushenberry, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, quarterback Mason Rudolph and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles.

Source: Titans

