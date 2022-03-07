Teams are now one win away from the state tournament as there are plenty of schools in Middle Tennessee still competing. All sectionals games will be played Monday, March 7th at 7:00 PM.
Class 1A East Sectionals
- East Robertson at Van Buren
Class 2A East Sectionals
- Jackson County at East Nashville
Class 2A West Sectionals
- Fairview at Milan
Class 3A East Sectionals
- Page at Fulton
Class 3A West Sectionals
- Portland at J. North Side
Class 4A East Sectionals
- Walker Valley at Cane Ridge
- Stewarts Creek at Coffee County
Class 4A West Sectionals
- Beech at Ravenwood
- Independence at Lebanon