Gas prices are almost at an all-time high due to the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is over the $4 mark. Oil prices are skyrocketing because of the sanctions the federal government put on Russia.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said, “Now is a time to concentrate on what Americans can do. I certainly would encourage motorists to do things that may sound silly in normal times like trying to drive more fuel efficiently and slowing down on the interstate.”

The video below is from GasBuddy which goes into more detail about oil prices and what Americans can do to prepare for supply issues.