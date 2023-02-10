Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Valentine’s Cookie Decorating Class

Saturday, February 11, 9:00am-5:00pm

115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN

Overflow- Brews & Bakes

You bring the kids, and Overflow will supply everything else for your kids to create the perfect homemade Valentine’s Day cookie for mom, dad, grandparents, or friends. They will have a cookie decorating station and a selfie station for everyone to enjoy and create an awesome day of memories.

Purchasing homemade sugar cookies is required at the shop—1 cookie for $5 or 3 cookies for $10. The event is from 9:00am to 5:00pm or until the last cookie is sold.

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.