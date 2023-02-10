Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Valentine’s Cookie Decorating Class
Saturday, February 11, 9:00am-5:00pm
115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN
Overflow- Brews & Bakes
You bring the kids, and Overflow will supply everything else for your kids to create the perfect homemade Valentine’s Day cookie for mom, dad, grandparents, or friends. They will have a cookie decorating station and a selfie station for everyone to enjoy and create an awesome day of memories.
Purchasing homemade sugar cookies is required at the shop—1 cookie for $5 or 3 cookies for $10. The event is from 9:00am to 5:00pm or until the last cookie is sold.
For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.
2Rent
Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12, various times
110 West College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, struggles to find his place in the world; his roommate Roger, an HIV-positive musician, wonders how he will leave his mark before he dies. Mimi and Angel look for true love as they face the harsh reality of life as HIV-positive young people, while the businesslike Joanne seeks fidelity from her wild-child performance artist girlfriend, Maureen. The group’s dreams, losses, and love stories weave through the musical’s narration to paint a stunningly raw and emotional portrait of the gritty bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical, Rent is rated R for language, adult content and drug use.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Scout-urdays: Stop-Motion Animation
Saturday, February 11, 2:30pm-4:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center
So much can be told in a single image. Slowly change that image into the next and then the next and you have an Animation! Bring your scouts to the Discovery Center for a Scout-urday admiring and exploring the art behind creating a flip-book, and exploring the latest traveling exhibit. Scouts of all different branches and ages are welcome. Lessons will cover a few requirements/steps from Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, and Girl Scouts.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Valentine Date Night
Saturday, February 11, 5:00pm-8:00pm
327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Calling all couples! Join chefs of The Curious Kitchen for a romantic date night cooking class! During this fun filled three hour hands-on cooking class, you and your date will cook side by side, dreamy eyed, and prepare a lovely dinner full of aphrodisiac delights. Yes, champagne!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Love Bandit Painting
Sunday, February 12, 3:00pm-5:00pm
103 International Dr, Ste, 100, Franklin, TN
Pinot’s Palette
Puppy love abounds in this delightful painting, perfect for valentine’s day or any time of the year! Guests 9 and up are allowed with an accompanying adult. The studio will have a bar stocked with wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options for purchase. No outside drinks are allowed in. The only exceptions are unopened, sealed water bottles or soda bottles. Outside food is more than welcome especially if you share!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.