Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Berry Festival
Saturday, August 17, 10am – 4pm
315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
You want to have a berry good time this weekend? This event is for you! 100+ vendors, arts & crafts, food trucks, boutiques, face painting, berry scented candles, all types of berry food items & dessert! This event is 2 indoor buildings, and an outdoor area! There will also be live music.
2Big River
August 16 – September 1, Time Varies
Mills-Pate Arts Center
7120 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Consider This Theatre Company invites you to its 2024 musical, Big River! Enjoy Huck Finn and Jim’s adventures along the way that are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life everyone’s favorite characters from the novel. Performances are August 16 – September 1. Fridays are at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays are 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays are 2:00 p.m. Find tickets here
3SOCM Yard Sale
Saturday, August 17, 11am – 5pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County Chapter SOCM is having a yard sale fundraiser at Cedar Glade Brews! There will be many tables with a plethora of items to take home with you. $1, $2, $4 ,$5, $10+ items. Or go inside and grab a cold beverage. All proceeds go directly back to our Rutherford Community with our current community campaigns. There will also be a SOCM membership table for more info on how to plug in and take action.
4Miniature Donkey Show
Friday, August 16 – Sunday, August 18
MTSU Livestock Center
Murfreesboro, TN
A fun show to watch! The Country Classic Show will be judged by a “donkey expert”, Canadian’s Wayne Lyon. This is a point show for the American Donkey Association but also an educational and fun!
5Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair
Friday-Sunday, August 16-18, 5 pm -10 pm, 10 am – 10 pm
James E Ward Ag Center
945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Get ready for rides, contests, fair food, vendors, and fun for the whole family. Tickets range from free to $45, depending on age and ticket type!
Find more information here.
