Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Retired K9 Venture Dies

Sheriff’s K9 Venture worked eight years before spending six retirement years with his handler, K9 Sgt. David Ashburn and his family, before his death Friday.

K9 Venture, 14, served as a dual-purpose Patrol/Narcotics K9 with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. He was purchased with the assistance of Venture Trucking in 2010.

K9 Venture had several notable narcotics finds throughout his career along with numerous criminal apprehensions earning him Officer of the Month in 2014 for locating and apprehending several violent felons. He also provided K9 support for the Sheriff’s SWAT Team.

K9 Venture and other K9s were honored at the Wings of Freedom Fish Fry Sept. 21 in Smyrna.

K9 Venture lived out his retirement with Ashburn and his loving family.

“He spent his time camping, swimming, barking at the wind and chasing rabbits that he never caught,” Ashburn said. “There are several stories and memories with Venture and for that we are thankful.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email