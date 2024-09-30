Who was the Biggest Winner of the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

Shania Twain hosted the “People’s Choice Country Awards,” which celebrated the year’s greatest accomplishments in music, honored industry luminaries, and featured magnetic performances. The show aired on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 26 from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Miranda Lambert received the Country Icon Award for her decades-long career, during which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of country that has shaped the industry. In her acceptance speech, she acknowledged that it’s been a lot of “years, beers, tears and Tito’s, if [she’s] being honest.”

After performing his hit song “Fiddle in the Band” earlier in the show, Kane Brown was honored with the Country Champion Award for his passion for service and groundbreaking contributions to the country music industry and beyond.

The show also featured performances from country superstars Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, mgk, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty.

Morgan Wallen was the biggest winner of the night, receiving four awards: Artist of the Year, Social Country Star of 2024, Song of the Year, and The Concert Tour of 2024. See the complete list of winners below.

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2024

Morgan Wallen

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2024

Lainey Wilson

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2024

Luke Combs

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2024

Dan + Shay

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2024

Shaboozey

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2024

Morgan Wallen

THE SONG OF 2024

“I Had Some Help”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak

THE FEMALE SONG OF 2024

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)”

Dasha

Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman

THE MALE SONG OF 2024

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)”

Luke Combs

Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

THE GROUP/DUO SONG OF 2024

“Different About You”

Old Dominion

Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2024

“I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan

THE COVER SONG OF 2024

“Sun to Me”

mgk

Songwriter: Zach Bryan

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2024

“Lonely Road”

mgk feat. Jelly Roll

Songwriters: Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Nick Long, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff, Travis Barker

THE NEW ARTIST SONG OF 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Shaboozey

Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook

THE STORYTELLER SONG OF 2024

“Dirt Cheap”

Cody Johnson

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

THE ALBUM OF 2024

Fathers & Sons

Luke Combs

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2024

“Miles On It”

Marshmello & Kane Brown

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2024

One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen

