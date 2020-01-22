The Rutherford ATHENA Award Program will award its annual nontraditional scholarship at the 2020 ATHENA Award luncheon and ceremony on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro. The scholarship amount is $3,000.

The ATHENA Nontraditional Scholarship is awarded to a Rutherford County woman who is at least five years out of high school and pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree later in life.

Applications and all required supporting documents must be submitted by February 15, 2020.

Complete rules and general information about the Rutherford ATHENA scholarship process, including the scholarship application, are posted on the ATHENA website at www.rutherfordcable.org/athena/athena-scholarship.

The scholarship application includes a 300-word essay describing how the applicant has embodied the ATHENA attributes of wisdom, strength and justice in her own endeavors.

For more information, please contact Tosha Price, Patron Society and Scholarship Chair at Tprice@ascendfcu.org

The Rutherford ATHENA Award Program is presented by founding sponsor RUTHERFORD Cable.

RUTHERFORD Cable is the premiere leadership organization for women’s professional advancement in Middle Tennessee. The ten-year-old organization of more than 250 members provides professional and personal development, as well as business growth through building long-term relationships, structured networking and referrals. The organization is the first chapter of the 40-year-old Nashville Cable. Visit rutherfordcable.org to learn more.