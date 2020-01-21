Mrs. Carie Ann Jolley, age 40, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Warren, MI to Richard, Sr. and Evrene Power Janes. Carie was a 1998 graduate of Graves County High School in Mayfield, KY. She worked in the accounting department for NHC. Carie was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. She loved her children more than anything.

Carie is survived by her children, Kylie and Jaydon Jolley of Murfreesboro; parents, Rick and Evrene Janes of Mayfield; two brothers, Richard “RJ” Janes, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Murray, KY and Cody Janes of Mayfield; and grandmother, Mary Power of Roseville, MI.

A Celebration of Life is to be announced.