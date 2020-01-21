obituary flowers

Mrs. Carie Ann Jolley, age 40, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Warren, MI to Richard, Sr. and Evrene Power Janes. Carie was a 1998 graduate of Graves County High School in Mayfield, KY. She worked in the accounting department for NHC. Carie was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. She loved her children more than anything.

Carie is survived by her children, Kylie and Jaydon Jolley of Murfreesboro; parents, Rick and Evrene Janes of Mayfield; two brothers, Richard “RJ” Janes, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Murray, KY and Cody Janes of Mayfield; and grandmother, Mary Power of Roseville, MI.

A Celebration of Life is to be announced.

