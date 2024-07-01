Road Closure Times for Smyrna’s Independence Day Celebration

Road closure and trail closure times for the 2024 Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3. Roads and Trails will be closed at 8:30 pm and open after the show ends.

Expect traffic delays in the Smyrna area during the road closures, and please plan your trip accordingly.

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) Eastbound Traffic.

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) CLOSED at Lowry Street (US 41/70s).

Detour to Lowry Street (US 41/70s) southbound to Nissan Drive (SR 102) northbound back to Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) and Jefferson Pike (SR 266).

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) CLOSED at Lowry Street (US 41/70s). Detour to Lowry Street (US 41/70s) southbound to Nissan Drive (SR 102) northbound back to Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) and Jefferson Pike (SR 266). Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) Westbound Traffic.

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) CLOSED at Fitzhugh Drive.

Detour from Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) and from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to southbound Nissan Drive (SR 102) to northbound Lowry Street (US 41/70s) back to

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266).

Fitzhugh Drive will be open.

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) CLOSED at Fitzhugh Drive. Detour from Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) and from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to southbound Nissan Drive (SR 102) to northbound Lowry Street (US 41/70s) back to Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266). Fitzhugh Drive will be open. Jefferson Pike (SR 266) Eastbound/Westbound Traffic.

Using I-840 to I-24 or Lowry Street (US 41/70s) is also an option.

Road and Trail Closure: Wednesday, July 3 – 8:30 pm to 10 pm.

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) will be closed from Lowry Street (US 41/70s) to Fitzhugh Drive.

All Sam Ridley Eastbound traffic will be directed down to Lowry Street (US 41/70s).

All Sam Ridley Westbound traffic will be directed to Nissan Drive back to Lowry Street (US 41/70s).

Threet Industrial Road will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to 105 Threet Industrial Rd.

Fitzhugh Drive will be open. Swan Drive will be open. Nolan Drive will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to Plaza Drive by the Skate Center.

The walking trail in front of Lee Victory Park will be closed at the same time and remain closed until the roads are opened.

Parking will be available until full at:

Lee Victory Park

Smyrna Event Center/SOAC

Smyrna Golf Course – Pedestrians must use tunnel under Sam Ridley Pkwy

NO PARKING on closed roadways, shoulders, bridges, walking trails, or where posted.

