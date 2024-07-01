Top Stories From July 1, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 1, 2024.
Middle Tennessee State University’s latest “Housing Tennessee” report shows annual improvements in home prices, single-family permits and other areas bolstered by a growing workforce, but also showed areas of mixed results such as multifamily permit decreases. Read more
Here are the Murfreesboro City construction projects for this week. Read more
United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis announced criminal charges against four defendants in connection with alleged schemes to defraud Medicare. Read more
As you host your backyard Fourth of July BBQ today, here are five festive drinks to serve that will impress your guests. Read more
Road closure and trail closure times for the 2024 Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 3. Roads and Trails will be closed at 8:30 pm and open after the show ends. Read more
