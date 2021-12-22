Tuesday, December 21

Final Score: 79-64

Pope John II (8-3) takes down the host team Riverdale Warriors (1-10) in this cross region matchup.

Triston Conger lead the Knights with 31 points and 3 three pointers. He scored 16 in the 1st half alone. JPII had 5 players score in double digits and ran away with the game in 2nd quarter.

Riverdale showed heart in the 1st quarter starting the game on a 6-0 run. They ended the first period only down by 2 points. Maddux Bodenhamer lead the Warriors with 15 points. They also outscored JPII 21-19 in the 3rd quarter.

The Knights improve to 2-0 in the 2021 Adidas Shootout. This event is a chance for schools to play against opponents from different classifications they would not otherwise play in the regular season or state tournaments.

Riverdale will play Cornersville (5-2) December 22nd at 4:00 PM. JPII’s next game will be at the FT. Walton Beach Blowout against (9-1) New Creation Christian Academy (GA) on December 28th.