The Senior Activity Center of Smyrna held its ribbon cutting for its 50-year celebration in Smyrna on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 100 Raikes Street in Smyrna.

We are dedicated to improving the lives of the senior population in our community. Your contribution today helps us make a difference.

Senior Activity Center of Smyrna

100 Raikes Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 459-4839

Facebook