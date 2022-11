O’Hara Vision Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 546 Brandies Circle, Ste. 102 in Murfreesboro.

O’Hara Vision Center offers comprehensive eye care services and in-demand lenses and frames to Murfreesboro and the surrounding communities. Click or call to connect, and access the quality of vision care you deserve.

O’Hara Vision Center

546 Brandies Circle, Ste. 102

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 809-2601

Facebook