Legacy Furniture Mattress held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 820 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

Legacy Furniture provides all the furniture you would need to outfit your home with a range of modern and classic designs with a best price guarantee

Legacy Furniture Mattress

820 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 900-3876

Facebook