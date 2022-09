ALTA Depot held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 101 South Lowry Street in Smyrna.

Southern elegance melds with bold luxury to create the Alta Depot Apartments experience. Boasting a quaint neighborhood feel, our welcoming community is the comfortable retreat you need every day. We offer amenity-rich apartments in Smyrna, TN, that are ready to go beyond your expectations.

ALTA Depot

101 South Lowry Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

(629) 237-3831

