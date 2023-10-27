Red Robin Offers Free Burgers and Bottomless Fries this Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) welcomes our nation’s Veterans and active military guests to dine-in and enjoy a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The Red’s Big Tavern Burger features one of Red Robin’s new, thicker, juicier burger patties, American cheese, Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce™, shredded lettuce and vine-ripened tomatoes, all piled high on a toasted brioche bun. The free meal also comes with an endless side of steak fries – it is a meal at Red Robin, after all!

Veterans and active military members along with their parents and spouses can sign up for Red Robin’s military rewards program to receive special offers, perks and deals all year long at Red Robin restaurants. Visit www.redrobin.com/rewards to sign up for Red Robin Royalty.

This dine-in offer is for a Red’s Big Tavern Burger* and side Bottomless Steak Fries only on Saturday, Nov. 11, not valid for online or to-go orders. Substitutions or additions may result in an added charge.

Source: PR Newswire

