Top 5 Stories From Oct 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 27, 2023.

1Center for the Arts Presents “Into The Woods”

 

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. Read more.

2City/County Issue a Burn Ban due to On-going Drought Conditions

The fire marshals for Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department have issued a city/county burn ban due to on-going drought conditions. Read more.

3Voluntary Water Conservation Notice, Burn Ban Issued for La Vergne

 

A voluntary water conservation notice has been issued for the City of La Vergne. The City has now entered phase 2 of the drought management plan and residents are asked to limit water usage for non-essential activities. Read More.

4Smyrna Neighborhood to be Without Water for 6 Hours

 

Smyrna Utilities is currently working on a mainline water repair affecting the Living Springs Subdivision off Rock Springs Road. Read more.

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in the Rutherford County area. Read More.

