Red Lobster Brings Back Lobsterfest

February 8, 2024 – Red Lobster ® invites guests to celebrate the season of love, with the highly anticipated return of Lobsterfest®! For a limited time*, the guest-favorite event offers a variety of dishes to satisfy any lobster lover’s cravings including NEW! Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack and beloved favorites like Lobster Lover’s Dream®, all accompanied by warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits® served endlessly.

Only at Red Lobster are guests able to join the one-of-a-kind Lobsterfest celebration. The perennial favorite is back in a big way with ten unique lobster creations, including five NEW lobster dishes to fall in love with including:

NEW! Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack – Crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp and hush puppies over a bed of fries. Served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter and malt vinegar aioli.

– Crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp and hush puppies over a bed of fries. Served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter and malt vinegar aioli. NEW! Lobster & Shrimp Lover’s Dream – Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with shrimp linguini alfredo. Served with your choice of two sides.

– Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with shrimp linguini alfredo. Served with your choice of two sides. NEW! Dueling Southern Tails – A shrimp-topped Maine lobster tail served over creamy grits, paired with a Maine lobster tail over mac & cheese and topped with a bacon bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of one side.

– A shrimp-topped Maine lobster tail served over creamy grits, paired with a Maine lobster tail over mac & cheese and topped with a bacon bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of one side. NEW! Lobster Lover’s Duo – A tender Maine tail and a Caribbean rock tail, both roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

– A tender Maine tail and a Caribbean rock tail, both roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides. NEW! Lobster Flatbread – Maine and langostino lobster with mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes, and sweet basil over a crispy flatbread.

Additional dishes for guests to continue their Lobsterfest love story include:

Lobster Lover’s Dream – Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with lobster and shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

– Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with lobster and shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Twin Maine Tails – A pair of tender Maine lobster tails, both roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

– A pair of tender Maine lobster tails, both roasted to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides. Lobster Linguini – Tender Maine and langostino lobster meat tossed with tomatoes in a creamy lobster sauce.

– Tender Maine and langostino lobster meat tossed with tomatoes in a creamy lobster sauce. Surf & Turf: Maine Tail & Sirloin – A roasted Maine lobster tail paired with a seasoned 7oz sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.

– A roasted Maine lobster tail paired with a seasoned 7oz sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides. Lobster Dip – Maine and langostino lobster, spinach and artichoke in a three-cheese blend. Served with tortilla chips.

“Nobody does lobster like Red Lobster, so you can’t miss this year’s Lobsterfest! With even more craveable dishes, it’s the perfect way to treat yourself and the ones you love,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. “Whether you are dining with friends, family, or a significant other, this year’s lineup includes a delicious variety of new and signature items you’ll want to explore like one of our most popular, the Lobster Lover’s Dream®.”

For those looking to make their perfect match with their Lobsterfest® meal, Red Lobster is also adding a lineup of refreshing new cocktail choices to its menu, including:

NEW Deep Sea Lobsterita – Red Lobster’s extra-large take on the classic margarita with a shimmering twist. Featuring Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, and Finest Call Blue Curaçao.

– Red Lobster’s extra-large take on the classic margarita with a shimmering twist. Featuring Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, and Finest Call Blue Curaçao. NEW Mango Berry Sangria – A refreshing blend of pineapple juice, strawberry and mango purée, and Wycliff Sparkling Wine.

– A refreshing blend of pineapple juice, strawberry and mango purée, and Wycliff Sparkling Wine. NEW Mocha Espresso Martini – Red Lobster’s chocolatey take on a modern classic. Made with RumChata, Disaronno Amaretto, and Finest Call Espresso blend. Garnished with a brownie bite.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go placed on Red Lobster’s website, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can download the My Red Lobster Rewards SM App and sign up for the free** loyalty program. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster’s website .

To view images of this year’s Lobsterfest dishes and specialty cocktails, please visit this link .

Source: Restaurant News

