OBITUARY: Ermon Michael ‘Mike’ Burger

Ermon Michael “Mike” Burger, Jr age 93, passed away February 7, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Danville, KY and a resident of Rutherford County.

He worked in insurance as a Salesman.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ermon Michael Burger, Sr and Minnie Stegalls Burger.

He is survived by his wife, Vernell Winn Burger; children, Sheila Sharber, Jeff Towry and Lynn Pierce; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at Evergreen Cemetery. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

