Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools will offer instructional technology support from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day beginning Friday, Sept. 11, for those distance-learning families needing assistance.

Parents and students who are in need of immediate assistance can reach two of Rutherford County’s instructional technology specialists by calling the numbers listed below.

“We are happy to have both individuals working with our team as they have been hired directly from our schools where they recently served as instructional coaches,” said Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

The new support lines are only one method the district is using to assist families on distance-learning. Schools will also roll out new assistance methods for families next week.

If a parent would like to schedule a one-on-one session, that is also available by calling the support lines.

Additionally, the school district will have a computer technician available on site beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 15, who will be able to help with troubleshooting with any district-issued device.

The number to call is 615-893-5815 and then use either extension 22196 or 22197.