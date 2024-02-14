Predators Stumble Despite Saros’ Stellar Performance, Fall 4-2 to Devils



February 13, 2024 – Juuse Saros stood tall in net, turning away 43 shots for a season-high, but the Nashville Predators were ultimately stung by the New Jersey Devils, falling by a 4-2 final at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

“They were the faster team out there,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “They won more battles, and it’s frustrating. It’s really frustrating because we’re in no position to get out-battled and out-worked like that. I just thought they were faster. Juuse kept us in it, but at the end of day we got what we deserved.”

The result moves Nashville to 27-24-2 on the campaign and 14-14-0 at home.

The Predators continue their three-game homestand on Thursday when they face the Central Division rival Dallas Stars. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on ESPN+/Hulu, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Nashville Predators

