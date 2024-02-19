Predators Roar Back with Convincing 5-2 Triumph Over Blues



Februrary 17, 2024 – Five different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 35 saves as Nashville defeated the St. Louis Blues, 5-2, at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

The victory followed a vastly-improved effort from Thursday’s 9-2 loss at Bridgestone Arena and the Predators closed the first outing of their five-game road trip with plenty to be happy about.

Trailing St. Louis and the Western Conference’s final Wild Card spot by four points with just 28 games remaining in the season, the Predators came out on the winning side of a four-point swing and inched closer to a postseason position.

The result moves Nashville to 28-25-2 on the campaign and 14-10-2 on the road.

Source: Nashville Predators

