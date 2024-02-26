Predators Power Past Ducks, Complete Road Sweep with 4-2 Victory



February 25, 2024 – Four different Nashville skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves as the Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, on Sunday to complete a perfect five-game road trip and a perfect back-to-back set.

The sweep was especially satisfying following a two-game home slate last week that left the Predators both frustrated and eager to prove their postseason pedigree.

The win marks the first time in franchise history the Predators have gone undefeated during a road trip of at least five games and moved the team to 32-25-2 on the campaign and 18-10-2 on the road.

Source: Nashville Predators

