Popeyes Launches New Chocolate Chip Biscuit and Apple Caramel Cheesecake

August 5, 2024 – Popeyes is adding a sweet twist to its menu with the introduction of its latest bakery innovation: Chocolate Chip Biscuits.

Following the success of the fan-favorite Strawberry Biscuits, Popeyes is thrilled to present a new chocolatey dessert biscuit that combines the beloved flavors of their iconic Buttermilk Biscuits with delectable chocolate chips. These soft, buttery biscuits are filled with rich chocolate chips and topped with a drizzle of icing, offering a unique and indulgent Popeyes dessert.

Popeyes is also launching a NEW Apple Caramel Cheesecake – a rich cheesecake swirled with a sweet and tangy caramel apple filling over a decadent graham cracker crust.

These two new desserts will be available starting August 5th at participating locations nationwide. Perfect as a dessert, treat or snack, these offerings are sure to make customers’ days a little sweeter.

Source: Popeyes

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email