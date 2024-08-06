Titans Agree to Terms with Safety Quandre Diggs

NASHVILLE – The Titans have added another piece to their veteran-led secondary – safety Quandre Diggs.

A nine-year veteran, Diggs has officially agreed to terms with the team.

Diggs (5-9, 198) will be reunited with former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams in Tennessee, and he also joins cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, acquired earlier this offseason by the Titans.

Diggs is a three-time Pro Bowler (2020, 2021, 2022), who has played with the Lions (2015-2019) and Seahawks (2019-2023).

In 137 career games, with 112 starts, Diggs has totaled 580 career tackles with 24 interceptions and 56 pass break-ups, along with five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Diggs has scored two touchdowns in the NFL.

Diggs tallied 95 tackles with an interception in 2023 with the Seahawks, where he started all 17 games. After being traded from Detroit to Seattle, Diggs hauled in 14 interceptions over three seasons from 2020 to 2022 with the Seahawks while starting every game.

His 24 interceptions between 2017 and 2023, rank fifth in the league over that period, and he was the only NFL player to record at least three interceptions in each season between 2017 and 2022. He has started 112 NFL games, including 67 consecutive games, and has been a team captain three times (2019, 2022, 2023).

Diggs was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft after playing in college at Texas.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

