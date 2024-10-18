Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey is Back this Thanksgiving

October 16, 2024 – As soon as the fall season starts, Thanksgiving is on the mind of many Americans. And with that comes the pressure of creating the perfect, homemade Thanksgiving meal. Enter Popeyes, the best solution for a delicious, and comforting Thanksgiving dinner.

And what Thanksgiving is complete without Turkey? Enter Popeyes® signature Cajun-Style Turkey. Hand-rubbed and infused with our iconic Louisiana-style seasonings for a zesty, bold flavor that’s sure to impress. It’s the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table, offering both convenience and that unmistakable Popeyes® taste.

But Thanksgiving dinner is only as good as the sides you serve, and don’t worry, we’re here to help with our vast offerings that meet the cravings of your classic Thanksgiving dinner! Whether you prefer our Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, or even just our simple and famous Buttermilk Biscuit, Popeyes can save your Turkey day!

For the third consecutive year, we’re making Thanksgiving even more effortless by offering delivery! Simply order online at http://thecajunfix.popeyes.com, and your turkey will arrive at your doorstep. All you have to do is thaw, heat, serve, and enjoy. Upon purchase, most turkey orders will arrive one to three business days after the order is shipped. Cajun Turkey’s will also be available in stores while supplies last.

Source: Popeyes

