Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Training Program Becomes Nationally Certified

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications (MEC) becomes only one of seven other dispatch centers in Tennessee to achieve the Agency Training Program Certification (ATPC), a Project 33® Initiative, from the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International. The certification means the MEC training program is nationally recognized.

“We are so proud of our amazing training team who strive to provide quality training to the very best possible standards and aim to continually improve our training processes as a learning organization,” said MEC Director Seth Russell. “We appreciate everything they have done and continue to do daily!”

According to APCO International, public safety agencies use the Training Program Certification as a formal mechanism to ensure their training programs meet the standards established by APCO and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Over the past two and a half years, MEC training coordinators examined their training materials, curriculum, and documentation ensuring they met compliance with national standards.

“Training is the foundation of any effective and successful emergency communications center,” said APCO International President Stephen Martini. “Proving their public safety telecommunicator training program aligns with an American National Standard through APCO’s Agency Training Program Certification illustrates this agency’s commitment to their team members to consistently protect citizens and coordinate seamlessly with their fellow responders.”

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications prides itself on continuing training for its public safety telecommunicators and providing the best possible 9-1-1 and non-emergency services to the public.

“The MEC Training team is thrilled to have obtained the elite APCO Training Program Certification,” said MEC Training Coordinator Courtney Drake. “This achievement reflects our agency’s commitment to providing the highest level of training and knowledge base for all Communications personnel. Because of this, our personnel can handle the everyday complexities of emergency communications, all while helping our responders and community with top-notch service.”

There are only a few other agencies in the state with certified training programs that meet national standards and less than 100 nationwide.

MEC will be recognized at the Food for Thought Luncheon at the APCO’s 91st Annual Conference and Expo in Baltimore, MD, July 27-30, 2025.

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications processes about 140,000 calls for services annually for the Murfreesboro Police Department and the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

