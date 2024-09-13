Celebrate your great love story with an epic setlist of love songs at your upcoming wedding reception! Whether you’re planning an elegant, upscale affair or a dance party for the ages, a well-curated setlist of love songs will make your reception unbelievably special. Some wonderful songs have hit the top of the charts this year that can showcase your love as a couple.

Plan your wedding setlist with the Top Pop Wedding Songs for 2024, recommended by top entertainment company RAM Entertainment:

This vibey pop song is a riff on the classic saying, “Birds of a feather flock together.” Add this song to your setlist for a chill but danceable number. The best lovey-dovey lyric from this song is:

“Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know

I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone

Can’t change the weather, might not be forever

But if it’s forever, it’s even better.”

Start the dance party with “Espresso,” a sexy pop song that your guests will love! If you and your fiance are party animals looking to hit the dance floor, this is the perfect song for you:

“Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me, espresso.”

You know your fiance is the one for you, but every love story is a journey! This song celebrates the emotional voyage of a couple learning to trust and love one another. You’ll find yourself looking into your new spouse’s eyes, saying:

“Cause there’s no one

That you’ll find that’s quite like me.”

This song began as a TikTok trend and has quickly become a favorite on the Pop Charts this year! Your wedding celebrates your love, and this song celebrates love as the most beautiful thing someone can have:

“And I thank God every day

For the girl He sent my way.”

Finding your true love can be life-changing, and Stephen Sanchez tells that story better than anyone! Add “Until I Found You” to your wedding setlist for a joyful musical moment:

“I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you.”

When your partner’s stunning face is your golden hour, what could be more beautiful than that? This wedding pop song is a lovely slow dance option:

“I was all alone with the love of my life

She’s got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don’t need no light to see you.”

Hope is the running theme in the song “Dandelions!” It’s a sweet song with the aspirational feeling of young, hopeful love. You’ll love swaying to the beat with your new spouse at your wedding reception:

“Cause I’m in a field of dandelions

Wishing on every one that you’ll be mine.”

If you and your partner love those late nights talking the hours away, then this is the song for you! Harry Styles never misses with his emotional, atmospheric musical hits. What could be sweeter at your wedding reception than:

“If you’re feelin’ down

I just wanna make you happier, baby.”

