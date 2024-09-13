New Cocktail Bar Opens in Murfreesboro

Get ready to raise your glasses and dive into a sea of flavor! A new vibrant basement bar is now open in Murfreesboro.

The new cocktail and raw bar, 1 of 19, opened in Murfreesboro on August 28. Customers can expect a crafted selection of artisanal cocktails and small bites as 1 of 19 offers a blend of classic favorites and exciting new innovations.

The bar’s owners, Shawn and Christy Hackinson, are also owners of the downtown Murfreesboro restaurant The Alley on Main.

1 of 19 is located at 103 N. Maple Street.

Follow 1 of 19 on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with specials and events.

