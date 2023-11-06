PHOTOS: Smyrna’s Halloween in the Park

Halloween may be over but we’re looking back at Smyrna’s Halloween in the Park when tousands turned out to Sharp Springs Park. The Town of Smyrna provided games and the annual costume contest at Halloween in the Park. Due to the unseasonably warm weather, it was one of their busiest events. Halloween in the Park is produced by the Town of Smyrna, Smyrna Parks and Recreation, and both the fire and the police departments.

Old fashioned games make the event fun for the entire family. There is a three-legged race, sack race and a pie eating contest. The inflatables are also very popular, with long lines that stay full from the opening of the event at 3:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Food trucks and food booths sponsored by churches and youth groups filled the fields serving everything from pizza to hot dogs to hamburgers to barbecue. But the most popular item of the night was funnel cake. Kids and adults beamed as they bit into the crispy treat dusted with powdered sugar.

The hay ride is another favorite. As day turns into twilight, the young-kid’s appropriate ride turns into a haunted version with woods filled with ghosts, witches and creepy characters from favorite horror movies. There is also a haunted maze.

Of course, the highlight of the event is the costume contest. The contest draws about 100 kids and adults in categories broken down by age group. Costumes ran from popular pop culture icons, like Barbie and Wednesday, to “La Calavera Catrina” which is the skeleton woman who symbolizes the Mexican Day of the Dead. The last group of contestants, those over 15 years of age, came down to three choices – with the winners being a family who came as the Addams family.

More than 80 booths also filled the grounds. The booth vendors gave out thousands of pounds of candy to the children who came ready to Trick-or-Treat.

“We are thankful to all of our vendors who come out every year and make this a success,” said Vice Mayor Marc Adkins.