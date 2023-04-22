Photos: Sinatra Bar & Lounge Opens in Nashville

Icon Entertainment Group opened the Sinatra Bar & Lounge located at 222 4th Avenue North, Nashville in the Southern Tide building.

Reservations can be made online at SinatraNashville.com or by calling 615-866-2224. Lunch, Dinner, Cocktail and Dessert menus are now available on the website.

Developed in partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises and located in the Icon-owned Southern Turf building, Sinatra Bar & Lounge celebrates Frank Sinatra’s enduring cultural legacy and brings a Manhattan-meets-Palm Springs ambiance to Nashville’s historic Printers Alley.

The venue’s dining menu offers many of the Chairman of the Board’s personal favorites, traditional Italian dishes and steaks, complemented by libations and careful attention to aesthetic detail that has made Icon’s properties some of the most popular and endearing in Nashville. The warm, intimate atmosphere features a curated selection of rare photographs of Sinatra, his friends and associates, as well as some of his own artworks and paintings. Live music will be presented daily.

Things to know before heading to the bar.

Lunch Hours, Mon-Sat: 11:00am-2:00pm

Evening Hours, Mon-Sun: 5:00pm – 12:00am

Kitchen closes at 10:30pm daily

There is a dress code – ‘business casual.” For gentlemen, long pants, closed toed shoes and shirts with sleeves are required. No athletic wear, sports attire, sweats, shorts or sandals are permitted. Collared shirts are preferred and encouraged.

Note children under 5 are not permitted. The bar is 21 and up only after 8 p.m.

Take a look at photos below.