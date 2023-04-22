Full List of Artisans for Franklin’s 2023 Main Street Festival

Lee Rennick
photo by Donna Vissman

The 39th Annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin brings out 100s of vendors, live music, and activations, making it a favorite annual event for the surrounding community. Last year the festival broke a record with 142,000 attendees.

The two-day event begins on Saturday, April 22, at 10 am until 6 pm  and continues on Sunday, April 23rd, from 10 am until 6 pm.

Here is a complete list of artisans to be in attendance.

  • 1000 Words Designs | Booth 845
  • 1220 Bloom Street | Booth 239
  • Alchinme | Booth 805
  • American Glory Style | Booth 811
  • Amp Lamps | Booth 318
  • Angie’s StainedGlass | Booth 501
  • Arlaina Marie – Segmentive Painting | Booth 336
  • Arrington Creek Pottery | Booth 425
  • Arte Leather Designs | Booth 329
  • Artisan Wood Turning by Jim | Booth 205
  • Ashwood and Hawke | Booth 402
  • Bake to Belong | Booth 843
  • Bebo Folk Art | Booth 842
  • Biton Art | Booth 413
  • Black Sheep Goods | Booth 312
  • Boone Safaris | Booth 512
  • Brott’s Beard Care | Booth 437
  • Buff and Huck Hats | Booth 202
  • Bumblebee Bins | Booth 817
  • Cajas Crafs N More | Booth 234*
  • CEMENT6 | Booth 313
  • chickadee co. | Booth 511
  • Clayton & Crume | Booth 525
  • ClearlyPurNaturals | Booth 835
  • Cosgrove and Lewis | Booth 217
  • Dan Powell Art | Booth 440*
  • Darrel Bowman Pottery | Booth 849
  • De Novo Coats | Booth 435
  • Decoy Press | Booth 224
  • Desert and Vine Botanical Supply | Booth 327*
  • Designs by Mia Lauren | Booth 516
  • Dixie Pottery | Booth 321*
  • Dog Bandana Co. | Booth 522
  • Dye WorksII | Booth 840*
  • E Griffin Designs | Booth 240
  • Early’s Honey Stand | Booth 227
  • Erika Roberts Studio | Booth 406*
  • Fabled Raven | Booth 323
  • Fantasy Face Artistry | Booth S.S.
  • Gallery Leigh Ann | Booth 847
  • Gemini Beach | Booth 233
  • Georgiafiresteel.com | Booth 839
  • Grace and Charm | Booth 408*
  • Groovy Gurlz | Booth 508
  • Grown Wild Foods | Booth 418*
  • Haiti Market | Booth 837*
  • Heatherlea Design | Booth 832
  • Heekin Pewter | Booth 230
  • Hey J Design | Booth 331
  • Hug A Farmer | Booth 833
  • Impeckable Birdhouse | Booth 810
  • InsideOut LLC | Booth 412
  • InsideOut LLC | Booth 803
  • Jewel Marie’s | Booth 830
  • Joe Ladendorf Photography and Workshops | Booth 423
  • Joy Neasley Studios | Booth 305
  • Kins+Kay Designs | Booth 436
  • Kuhlmansrusticcedar | Booth 429
  • Lindsey K and Co | Booth 242
  • Link Up With Vtina Beauty | Booth 422
  • Lisa Edwards | Booth 203
  • Lisa Lammey Fine Arts | Booth 503
  • Maddie and Kenz | Booth 825
  • Made By Moonlite | Booth 850
  • Made From Coins | Booth 521
  • Marigold Decor | Booth 208
  • Maxxdoggtoyz | Booth 820
  • mbDesigns | Booth 836
  • McKinnon’s Cocktails | Booth 513
  • Meena Creations | Booth 212
  • Midnight Grove Candle Co. | Booth 523
  • Mike Ingram | Booth 219
  • Music City Made | Booth 524
  • Music City Rustic Flags | Booth 831
  • North Fork Mercantile | Booth 504*
  • Offhand Fibers | Booth 225
  • Orchard View Pottery | Booth 231*
  • Ouchonder Chli Co. | Booth 507
  • Ox & Cart Leather | Booth 238
  • Ox in the Shop | Booth 211
  • P.E.T. Slimes | Booth 510
  • Painted Grace | Booth 809
  • PARDUS Lifestyle | Booth 236*
  • Pare Candle | Booth 315
  • Penn’s Pens | Booth 517
  • PL8Lady | Booth 430*
  • Presentability LLC | Booth 325
  • Puzzles by Dave | Booth 509
  • Rebecca Noel Designs | Booth 500
  • Red Lava Toys | Booth 844
  • Rich Seiling Photography | Booth 324
  • Roots In Tennessee | Booth 405
  • Rustic Nester | Booth 519*
  • SamRyanStudio | Booth 228*
  • Sassy South Art | Booth 420*
  • Scotts Fine Art | Booth 210
  • Secret Wild, LLC | Booth 316
  • Sierra design | Booth 304
  • Silhouettes | Booth 209
  • Silver Elevations | Booth 410
  • SIMI Company | Booth 807*
  • SIMPLE MOREA | Booth 502
  • Sonja Beck Art | Booth 302
  • Southern At Heart | Booth 834
  • Spore Clay Werx | Booth 204
  • Steel My Heart Metal Art | Booth 822**
  • Strings for Hope | Booth 314
  • Studio Vieceli | Booth 335
  • Sunshine’s Glass Art | Booth 816
  • Team Whitt Designs | Booth 819
  • Tennessee Hot Sauce Co | Booth 804
  • The Oak Shed | Booth 213*
  • The Pandemic Pup | Booth 829
  • The Rustic House | Booth 411
  • The Tangled Nest Jewelry | Booth 404
  • The Timeless Art of Cheryl Baker | Booth 310*
  • The Wind | Booth 813
  • Tribe and Temple | Booth 426
  • Unity Leather | Booth 443
  • Vintage Again Arts | Booth 812
  • Wahlnut Woods, LLC | Booth MS
  • Wayne Weeks Woodcrafting & Artistry | Booth 506
  • Wennerstens Etchings | Booth 846
  • Whitney’s Art Studio | Booth 806
  • Wild Woods Floral Design | Booth 218
  • WMN Woodworking | Booth 515
  • WOODBINE DESIGNS | Booth 226
  • Woodturnings | Booth 848
  • WW Farms Lavender Fields | Booth 514
  • Yellow Arrow Ceramics | Booth 518
  • Zah Crystal Files | Booth 821
  • Zerep, LLC | Booth 818Mi

 

