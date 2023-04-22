Full List of Artisans for Franklin’s 2023 Main Street Festival

The 39th Annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin brings out 100s of vendors, live music, and activations, making it a favorite annual event for the surrounding community. Last year the festival broke a record with 142,000 attendees.

The two-day event begins on Saturday, April 22, at 10 am until 6 pm and continues on Sunday, April 23rd, from 10 am until 6 pm.

Related: Full Entertainment Schedule for Main Street Festival

Here is a complete list of artisans to be in attendance.