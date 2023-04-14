Parssinen’s Overtime Goal Lifts Predators Over Wild 4-3



Juuso Parssinen showed off his skills with an incredible between-the-legs goal in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Parssinen’s highlight-reel goal stole the show, but Mark Jankowski, Kiefer Sherwood, and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators.

Juuse Saros made 21 saves in goal for Nashville, which improved to 42-31-8 on the season.

The victory came after the Preds were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday when Winnipeg secured the Western Conference’s final playoff spot with a win over Minnesota.

The Predators will wrap up their 2022-23 season when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

SOURCES: NHL – ESPN