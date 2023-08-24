Over 40 Cleaning Supply Items Stolen from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

UPDATE, 11:17AM, August 24: The person of interest in the theft case from Lowe’s has been identified.

Original Story

Murfreesboro detectives are working a shoplifting case that took place at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy.

Forty-one cleaning supply items were taken from the store on July 25, but the theft was reported by Loss Prevention on Aug. 22.

Police would like to question a person of interest about the theft. The person of interest left the business in a light colored SUV.

Contact Detective Ed Gorham if you know this woman. Gorham can be reached at 629-201-5507.