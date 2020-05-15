William Howard Anderson, 82, of Smyrna passed away peacefully at home with family on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Ada Marie Baker Anderson, son Michael, daughter Cynthia, sister Dora Lee Chumney, brothers Hilary, Lawton, Paul and Norman. He is survived by his wife Patsy Carolyn Winfrey Anderson, brother Richard (Doris), sons David (Paige), Daniel, grandchildren William (Jessica), Sydney-Raine, and Joey Legere; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A native of Rutherford County William and his high school sweetheart Patsy were married for 63 years. He was a 1956 Central High School graduate and proudly served his country in the Army then through the Reserves. Following his military service, William was active as a volunteer for the Smyrna Rescue Squad, certified as an EMT and assisted the Smyrna Police Dept. He owned and operated Anderson Automotive & Wrecker Service from which he retired. William loved to travel to the mountains whenever he could and hike the trails.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services for family only are to be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Friday, May 15th, 2020 at 11:00am until 12:30pm. Graveside at Roselawn Memorial at 1:00pm. Officiating will be Dr. Benny Woods of Lifepoint Church in Smyrna. Pallbearers will be family & friends.