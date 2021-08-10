Suzanne Givens Trussell

Suzanne Givens Trussell, age 70. of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at St. Thomas Midtown on Thursday, August 5th after a hard-fought battle with a severe acute illness.

A native Tennessean, Suzanne was born March 4, 1951, in Nashville at Baptist Hospital. Devoted to her family, friends, and students, she cared for all those she loved. She was a lifelong Christian Methodist, champion for children, and humanitarian with a smile that could light the darkness. She met and married Geary Bryan Trussell at their alma mater Middle Tennessee State University earning her bachelor’s degree in education. A uniquely gifted elementary school educator she knew how to make learning fun using her methods of storytelling to inspire her students for which she was awarded teacher of the year in 2006. After retirement, she continued to volunteer her time tutoring children in need and supporting local charities.

Graveside services: will be conducted 10:30 am Tuesday, August 10th at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee with Pastor Virginia Yeargins officiating.

She is survived by her:
Husband:
Geary Trussell of Murfreesboro, TN
Daughter:
Cary (Tom) Ralph of Estill Springs, TN
Son:
Bryan Trussell of Murfreesboro, TN
Granddaughter:
Danica Trussell
Grandson:
William Trussell

Preceded in death by:
Parents: William Alexander & Mary Forehand Givens
Sister: Brenda Givens.

Memorials may be made to the Scott’s United Methodist Church
940 Morton Street Shelbyville, TN (Tutoring and Food Programs)


