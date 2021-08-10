A 34-year old Columbia, Tennessee resident died from injuries sustained by a 100-foot fall while free-climbing with a friend in the vicinity of Twin Arches on August 8, 2021.

The body was recovered with assistance from local emergency responders as well as staff from Obed Wild & Scenic River and then transported to Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tennessee.

Additional information regarding the deceased man will be released after family notifications have been made.

Visitors are reminded that all types of climbing are prohibited in areas of the park that are highly sensitive to activities, such as climbing.